4 Bedroom Home in Palmyra - $339,900

NEW LISTING!! This 4 bed colonial home features a popular floor plan with open concept living, 9' ceiling height thru-out the main level & 1st floor home office. Large living room with beautiful LVP flooring & a cozy gas fireplace opens nicely to the eat-in kitchen with pantry, island, stainless appliances & tile floors. Spacious breakfast room with vaulted ceiling and wall of windows. Room to expand in the unfinished basement. Large master suite with walk-in closet, recently remodeled master bath with floor to ceiling tiled shower, large soaking tub & double vanities. Fenced yard. Cul-de-sac, across from the walking trail & right around the block from the park & shopping. Must see!!