4 Bedroom Home in Palmyra - $323,750

TO BE BUILT OUTSIDE THE MAIN GATE AT LAKE MONTICELLO! The Pineland model features a spacious open floor plan with no carpet throughout the main living areas, great room with extra windows, kitchen with stainless appliances, upgraded 36" cabinets with crown molding, 2x4 island with overhang and breakfast nook leading to the 10x10 rear deck. All bedrooms include LED lights. FIRST FLOOR MASTER. Craftsman Railings. Pull down attic stairs with storage. Exterior upgrades include welcoming front porch, shake in two sections, craftsmanstyle front door and wide window trim instead of shutters. FLOOR PLAN, UPGRADES and COLORS CANNOT BE CHANGED! Fall completion. Photos are from a previously completed Pineland model.

