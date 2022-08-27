 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Palmyra - $319,000

LIKE NEW Move-In Ready 2020 spacious 4 bed, 2.5 bath home on large 1/2 AC in Lake Monticello. Beautiful open great room and modern upgraded kitchen with granite counters, breakfast bar, upgraded cabinets, stainless steel appliances plus additional breakfast area. This home offers formal dining, upgraded LVP flooring throughout, 1st floor powder room, rear 10 x 12 deck overlooking nice level yard for play and entertainment plus 1 car attached garage. Enjoy the spacious owner's suite with walk-in closet, dual vanities, glass shower & soaker tub, also 3 additional bedrooms w/ LED lighting providing great space for family, guests, or home offices. Laundry room includes the 2020 washer & dryer. Close to Beach 4 and minutes from Turkeysag Gate for grocery, shopping, schools, and all things Charlottesville/Fluvanna. The wonderful Lake community offers pool, boating, golf, tennis, pickleball, playgrounds, and seasonal events for all. Don't miss this one!

