 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Palmyra - $317,850

4 Bedroom Home in Palmyra - $317,850

4 Bedroom Home in Palmyra - $317,850

To Be Built! "THE MONTPELIER" model with upgraded exterior, vaulted front porch and some shake siding. Interior boasts luxury vinyl floors on the main level, a spacious great room, kitchen with upgraded 36" cabinetry with crown molding, 2x4 island, stainless steel smooth top range, dishwasher, and microwave and angled bay window in the breakfast nook. Upstairs you'll find the four bedrooms and convenient laundry room. Master bath has a 5' walk in shower. Pull down attic stairs with storage, 10x14 rear deck, and 2 car garage. We have other lots and floor plans available. Photos are of a similar completed model. Call Agent for Details!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Virginia Beach woman gets 12 years for what could be biggest coupon scheme in U.S. history
State and Regional News

Virginia Beach woman gets 12 years for what could be biggest coupon scheme in U.S. history

  • Updated

It was described in court papers as possibly the biggest counterfeit coupon scheme in history, costing about 100 retailers and manufacturers more than $31 million in losses. And the mastermind behind it all? A Virginia Beach entrepreneur and mother of three who’d been designing and printing the highly realistic coupons from her home computer for years. On Tuesday, Lori Ann Villanueva Talens ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert