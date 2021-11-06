4 Bedroom Home in Palmyra - $317,480

PRESOLD! "THE MONTEGO" with upgraded siding with shake, accent gables and a welcoming front porch. LVP flooring and added lighting throughout the main living areas. The kitchen has upgraded 36" white cabinets with crown molding surrounding the stainless steel appliance upgrades, granite counters, 2x7 island with raised 14" overhand for added seating, pendant lights. Half Bath and laundry room tucked away off the kitchen. First floor master with ceiling fan, walk in closet and master bath with 4' shower with glass door. Upstairs you'll find three bedrooms and a full bath. Upgraded adult height elongated toilets in all bathrooms, upgraded carpeting and padding. Added pedestrian door leads to the 1 car garage with garage door opener. 10x14 rear deck off the great room. Completed photos are just for reference. We have other floor plans and lots available lots.