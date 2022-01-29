Lot is Cleared and Construction will soon begin! Similar to Photos, The MONTEGO features 4 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, Upgraded Siding Accents, Wide Window Trim instead of Shutters on Front Windows, First Floor Vaulted Master Suite, Great Room, Revised Kitchen Layout, Breakfast Nook, Stainless Steel Appliances which includes Electric Range, Microwave, and Dishwasher, Craftsman Railing on Interior Steps leading to second Floor, 10x12 Rear Deck, Pull Down Attic Stairs for Extra Storage, and Many More Upgrades. Septic system designed for 3 bedrooms – accommodates 6 person occupancy. Contact Agent for Details!
4 Bedroom Home in Palmyra - $315,500
