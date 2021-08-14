 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Palmyra - $312,400

4 Bedroom Home in Palmyra - $312,400

4 Bedroom Home in Palmyra - $312,400

To Be Built! "THE MONTPELIER" model with upgraded exterior, vaulted front porch and some shake siding. Interior boasts luxury vinyl floors on the main level, a spacious great room, kitchen with upgraded 36" cabinetry with crown molding, 2x4 island, stainless steel smooth top range, dishwasher, and microwave and angled bay window in the breakfast nook. Upstairs you'll find the four bedrooms and convenient laundry room. Master bath has a 5' walk in shower. Pull down attic stairs with storage, 10x14 rear deck, and 2 car garage. We have other lots and floor plans available. Photos are of a similar completed model. Call Agent for Details!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Greene County woman charged with incest
Crime News

Greene County woman charged with incest

Also known as “Chris-Chan,” Chandler has been the subject of obsessive internet vitriol and trolling for more than a decade following the creation of her “Sonichu” character and web comic.

UVa Health restricts visitors in wake of COVID wave
UVa

UVa Health restricts visitors in wake of COVID wave

“You can rest assured that the vaccine works tremendously well to keep you from having to go to the hospital, but you can spread it to others even if you don’t know you have it. That’s why it behooves us to mask when we’re indoors and avoid crowds.”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert