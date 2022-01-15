4 Bedroom Home in Palmyra - $304,750

Lot has been cleared! To Be Built in Lake Monticello! The Montego floor plan has been updated with an open concept floor plan including a kitchen with island, stainless appliances, 42" upgraded cabinetry, convenient laundry and half bath tucked away from the main living area. First floor master with vaulted ceiling. Craftsman rail package. Upstairs you'll find 3 additional bedrooms, pull down attic stairs with storage and a full bath. Front porch and 10x12 rear deck for outdoor enjoyment. New Craftsman Style front door, shake siding in 2 reverse gables and wide window trim instead of shutters for extra curb appeal of your new home! Photos are of a similar completed model.