Enter into this 4 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM 1.5 story home with an ATTACHED 2-CAR GARAGE, NEWER HVAC (2019), and convenient 1ST FLOOR PRIMARY SUITE to experience a spacious LIVING ROOM with CATHEDRAL CEILINGS, SURROUND-SOUND SYSTEM, & STONE-FACED FIREPLACE, open concept DINING NOOK, and UPDATED WHITE EAT-IN KITCHEN with CERAMIC TILE FLOORS, PANTRY, new DISPOSAL, and MORE! Utilize the upstairs space as a BONUS REC ROOM or 4TH BEDROOM; entertain friends on the SUNNY BACK DECK; and enjoy the ENDLESS NEIGHBORHOOD AMENITIES that LAKE MONTICELLO has to offer - including a POOL, BEACH, LAKE, GOLF, RESTAURANT, WALKING TRAILS, TENNIS, and MORE! Located just 25 minutes from Charlottesville!
4 Bedroom Home in Palmyra - $300,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
New leader comes from Ohio State University
The 17-year-old from Western Albemarle High School earned herself a platinum ticket, which is a grade above the show's iconic golden ticket to Hollywood.
awrabel@dailyprogress.com (434) 978-7261
Charlottesville and Albemarle County have moved into the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s ‘medium’ COVID-19 community level, which…
Former vice president Mike Pence will speak at the University of Virginia on April 12, the Young America’s Foundation announced Monday.
The new punishment, a two-semester suspension, represents "the largest change ever made to the Honor system" according to the student paper.
Former Charlottesville City Manager Tarron Richardson voluntarily dropped his lawsuit against City Council and city officials Tuesday, accordi…
The Virginia football team will host James Madison in 2023 at Scott Stadium to mark the first meeting between the Hoos and the Dukes since 1983.
A message to the readers from Dr. Bill:
Three takeaways from the Virginia men's basketball team's 51-50 win over Louisville in the ACC Tournament.