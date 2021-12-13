4 Bedroom Home in Palmyra - $299,900

 Skip to main content
NEW LISTING! Super Cute Colonial Home featuring 4 beds (or 3 beds plus bonus room), 2.5 baths, fenced yard, tons of gorgeous landscape and hardscape, paved driveway and right around the block from Monish Gate & Lafayette Park. Loved and well maintained property. Large living room with cozy fireplace & leads to back deck. Eat-in kitchen with island. Formal dining too. Master suite with a vaulted ceiling, office nook, walk-in closet, double vanity, jetted tub. Spacious guest bedrooms plus a versatile 4th bedroom could also be used as a bonus room. Check it out!

