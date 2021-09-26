 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Palmyra - $295,000

Enter into this 4 bedroom 2 full / 1 half bath COLONIAL home located OUTSIDE OF THE GATE to experience an EAT IN KITCHEN with SOLID SURFACE COUNTERS & central ISLAND, attached 2-CAR GARAGE, spacious Living Room with GAS FIREPLACE, and LARGE BACK DECK ideal for entertaining under the stars! Rest well in the MASTER SUITE with JETTED SOAKER TUB and WALK-IN CLOSET; store yard tools in the NEW SHED; and sip your morning coffee on the picturesque ROCKING CHAIR FRONT PORCH! Conveniently located just 10 minutes from Zion Crossroads and 25 minutes from Charlottesville!

