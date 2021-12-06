Move in Ready! Beautiful home in highly desired Lake Monticello. Don't delay in seeing this one! Non gated Riverside section with All the Lake Community amenities without the gate. Four bedrooms, three full baths, two kitchens, two decks, two driveways, laundry room and finished garage. Includes private basement suite of living area, kitchen, full bath and bedroom. All appliances convey with several being brand new. Entire house just painted. New carpet on the main floor. New flooring in the kitchen and new flooring in all three bathrooms. Ceiling fans in all rooms on the main floor. New blinds at every window. HVAC just received annual service. Spacious living on two levels with a deck off each level. Private lot surrounded by mature trees. Home is in excellent condition and ready now for a new owner.. Quiet neighborhood on dead end street. Close to and part of all Lake Monticello amenities: 350-acre lake, beaches, marina, golf course, sports fields, tennis, basketball, clubhouse, playgrounds, police, fire and rescue. Your search ends here. Don't miss out as it may not last long.
4 Bedroom Home in Palmyra - $290,000
