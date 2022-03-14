NEW LISTING! Charming colonial home featuring 4 beds, 2.5 baths, corner lot and around the block from Beach 4! Lovely home with versatile floor plan. True home office plus formal dining room that can easily be used as playroom, homeschool room or 2nd home office. Open living concept in the back of the home. Spacious kitchen featuring breakfast room with bay window, stainless steel appliances, pantry & more. Stairs to the 2nd story are privately tucked away on the side of the home. 4 nice sized bedrooms and conveniently located 2nd story laundry room. Master suite delights with attached bathroom with double vanity. Excellent section for walking! Must see and priced for sale at $289,900!
4 Bedroom Home in Palmyra - $289,900
