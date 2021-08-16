4 Bedroom Home in Palmyra - $289,000

Immaculate Tri-level Home! Beautifully remodeled. Entry has an open floor plan with cathedral ceiling, recessed lights and laminate wood flooring. *Kitchen: Stunning Quartz counter tops, classic style back splash, under cabinet lighting, recessed lights, vinyl flooring and electric range, dishwasher, refrigerator, microwave, disposal and double sink. *Living room features a beautiful wood burning fireplace. *All flooring has been replaced and the carpet is only 2 yrs old. All bathrooms have new vanities, flooring and toilets, master bath has a walk-in shower. * Basement level is a 4th bedroom or would be a great private office with attached bath and separate entryway. *Roof is 6-8 yrs old, new HVAC 2021 with a UV air purifying system attached. Paved driveway (ample parking). Matching Shed at end of driveway. Crawl space has been encapsulated w/a dehumidifier. * Enjoy your screened in rear deck just steps away from a large grade level patio. Great fun for friends and family entertainment with a lovely landscaped front and backyard.