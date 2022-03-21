Beautifully maintained Rancher near Lafayette Park in Lake Monticello! Welcome to one-level living at its finest offering the popular split bedroom floorplan with 3 bedrooms on the main level and an additional bedroom in the bright full, finished walkout basement. This home also features a spacious deck overlooking the large green backyard, perfect for today's novice or experienced gardener! Conveniently located moments from one of the community's access gates makes getting to area amenities and Charlottesville an easy commute! Heat Pump/Air Handler/Electric Furnace (2018), Water Heater (2020), Laminate Floors, Baseboards, Trim (2016), 1st Floor Bathroom Upgrades (2018), Front Porch Updates (2018), Shed (2019), Drip-irrigated Garden Area (2019), Rear Deck Boards/Railings (2019), Fence (2019), Quartz Kitchen Countertops/Sink (2020), LVP in Basement (2021), Master BA Upgrades (2022). Pampered, thoughtfully updated, and move-in ready, must see today!
4 Bedroom Home in Palmyra - $286,000
