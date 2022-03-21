 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Palmyra - $286,000

4 Bedroom Home in Palmyra - $286,000

Beautifully maintained Rancher near Lafayette Park in Lake Monticello! Welcome to one-level living at its finest offering the popular split bedroom floorplan with 3 bedrooms on the main level and an additional bedroom in the bright full, finished walkout basement. This home also features a spacious deck overlooking the large green backyard, perfect for today's novice or experienced gardener! Conveniently located moments from one of the community's access gates makes getting to area amenities and Charlottesville an easy commute! Heat Pump/Air Handler/Electric Furnace (2018), Water Heater (2020), Laminate Floors, Baseboards, Trim (2016), 1st Floor Bathroom Upgrades (2018), Front Porch Updates (2018), Shed (2019), Drip-irrigated Garden Area (2019), Rear Deck Boards/Railings (2019), Fence (2019), Quartz Kitchen Countertops/Sink (2020), LVP in Basement (2021), Master BA Upgrades (2022). Pampered, thoughtfully updated, and move-in ready, must see today!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Madison woman sentenced to 12 years

Madison woman sentenced to 12 years

A Madison County woman will spend 12 years in prison for perpetrating robust publishing and real estate fraud schemes in which she stole more than $1.6 million.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert