4 Bedroom Home in Palmyra - $281,677

PRESOLD Catalina model with exterior and interior upgrades throughout at Lake Monticello. Board and Batten siding with White PVC Window Trim, Gable Accents and a 2 car garage welcome you home! Great room open to the kitchen with upgraded stainless appliances, Tier 2 cabinets and island and breakfast nook with sliding door leading to the 10x12 rear deck. Upgraded flooring in the foyer, kitchen, nook and half bath. First floor master bedroom with ceiling fan and ensuite bath. Craftsman railing leads you upstairs to 3 more bedrooms with LED lighting, laundry room and pull down attic stairs for storage. Garage door opener and pedestrian door to access the backyard. Enjoy the Lake amenities including golf, beaches, play area, club house, boat launch, lake access, soccer fields and much more! Easy access to local amenities. If this home doesn't work for you, ask about our many other available lots and floor plans. Photos are similar.