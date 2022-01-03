 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Palmyra - $280,000

Nicely updated and move in ready home at Lake Monticello. Main floor features an open vaulted living room with fireplace, dining room, beautiful kitchen with all new cabinets, counters, and appliances, two bedrooms and a full bath. Upstairs you'll find a large master bedroom with a huge walk in closet and full bath, an additional bedroom or home office space and the laundry. The covered back deck, large storage shed and private backyard will make for great entertaining. Newer roof and HVAC.

