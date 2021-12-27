4 Bedroom Home in Palmyra - $279,900

***BACK ON MARKET THRU NO FAULT OF THE SELLER***BUYER LOST FINANCING*** Excellent Condition!! Charming colonial home featuring nearly 2500+ square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, hardwood floors thru-out, freshly painted, shed, covered porch, deck & so much more!! Possible in-law suite in the finished terrace level. Spacious main level living with living room, kitchen & dining room that leads to the freshly stained deck. Front porch freshly stained too. Kitchen with tile floors, pantry, updated counters & appliances. 3 spacious bedrooms upstairs. Master suite with double vanities & walk-in closet. Hardwood on the steps & hallways. Versatile finished terrace level with full bathroom, large bedroom/family room & flex space. Terrace slider leads to the side yard. Paved driveway with ample room for parking. Adorable property ready for you to move right in!! Must see. 1 YEAR HOME BUYER WARRANTY OFFERED!!!