4 Bedroom Home in Palmyra - $279,000

GOLF COURSE AREA! Walk to the clubhouse & restaurant. This comfortable home has 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths and a full finished walk out basement. NEW ROOF, new kitchen window, newer hot water heater and brand new flooring in the lower level. Nice kitchen with wood cabinets, lots of counter space. Large Formal dining room and living room with gas fireplace with an abundance of windows and natural light. First level master bedroom w/attached bath & walk in closet. There is a 2nd bedroom & full bath on main level as well. Lower level features a walk out to private yard, family room, full bath, 2 additional bedrooms & laundry room. Large storage shed and possible room to add a garage. Oversized .55 acre lot with wrap around deck and front porch.