GOLF COURSE AREA! Walk to the clubhouse & restaurant. This comfortable home has 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths and a full finished walk out basement. NEW ROOF, new kitchen window, newer hot water heater and brand new flooring in the lower level. Nice kitchen with wood cabinets, lots of counter space. Large Formal dining room and living room with gas fireplace with an abundance of windows and natural light. First level master bedroom w/attached bath & walk in closet. There is a 2nd bedroom & full bath on main level as well. Lower level features a walk out to private yard, family room, full bath, 2 additional bedrooms & laundry room. Large storage shed and possible room to add a garage. Oversized .55 acre lot with wrap around deck and front porch.
4 Bedroom Home in Palmyra - $279,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
New leader comes from Ohio State University
The 17-year-old from Western Albemarle High School earned herself a platinum ticket, which is a grade above the show's iconic golden ticket to Hollywood.
awrabel@dailyprogress.com (434) 978-7261
Charlottesville and Albemarle County have moved into the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s ‘medium’ COVID-19 community level, which…
Former vice president Mike Pence will speak at the University of Virginia on April 12, the Young America’s Foundation announced Monday.
The new punishment, a two-semester suspension, represents "the largest change ever made to the Honor system" according to the student paper.
Former Charlottesville City Manager Tarron Richardson voluntarily dropped his lawsuit against City Council and city officials Tuesday, accordi…
The Virginia football team will host James Madison in 2023 at Scott Stadium to mark the first meeting between the Hoos and the Dukes since 1983.
A message to the readers from Dr. Bill:
Three takeaways from the Virginia men's basketball team's 51-50 win over Louisville in the ACC Tournament.