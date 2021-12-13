4 Bedroom Home in Palmyra - $269,900

NEW LISTING! Well maintained and loved 4 bed, 3.5 bath colonial home on finished walk-out terrace level! Featuring nearly 2200 square feet, covered front porch, large 300 square foot shed & 1/2 acre lot. Enjoy a lovely setting on the back deck. Conveniently located only moments from Turkeysag Gate. Living room with hardwood floors, double window & gas fireplace. Kitchen with large double pantry, dark neutral counters & views to the backyard. Dining room & living room also on the main level. All bedrooms and steps are solid flooring. Master suite with vaulted ceiling, walk-in closet, double vanity, jetted tub. Versatile terrace level could be used as family room or 4th bedroom. With 3rd full bath too. Large laundry room/storage room combo. Must see! Excellent value!