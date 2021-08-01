 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Palmyra - $259,900

4 Bedroom Home in Palmyra - $259,900

4 Bedroom Home in Palmyra - $259,900

THIS IS A MUST SEE!!! Amazing character & charm awaits you at this 1903 Colonial in the Village of Palmyra. Beautiful oak & pine wood floors. Recent interior painting of trim and walls, Replacement windows, First floor master bedroom on main floor with attached bath. Granite countertops, Detached 2 car garage with finished space above - great for studio or home office space! Full front porch, fenced rear yard, mature landscaping, multi-level deck for entertaining, brick patio, plus an additional storage shed! Come see this one before it's too late!!!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
UVa begins implementing ban on single-use plastics
UVa

UVa begins implementing ban on single-use plastics

The move will bring the university in line with a March executive order signed by Gov. Ralph Northam that requires state agencies, including colleges, to stop buying, selling and distributing single-use plastic and polystyrene containers, including plastic straws, water bottles and bottled water.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert