4 Bedroom Home in Palmyra - $259,900

THIS IS A MUST SEE!!! Amazing character & charm awaits you at this 1903 Colonial in the Village of Palmyra. Beautiful oak & pine wood floors. Recent interior painting of trim and walls, Replacement windows, First floor master bedroom on main floor with attached bath. Granite countertops, Detached 2 car garage with finished space above - great for studio or home office space! Full front porch, fenced rear yard, mature landscaping, multi-level deck for entertaining, brick patio, plus an additional storage shed! Come see this one before it's too late!!!