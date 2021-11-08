Great location around the corner from the main beach, clubhouse and courts! This charming ranch home includes a finished lower level with walkout on the side of the house. Three bedrooms on the main level, and a full bathroom and one bedroom on the lower level, with the option to use the large recreation room as another bedroom. The home truly has the square footage to custom suit your needs. Washer/dryer hookup on both levels is perfect for using the lower level as a separate living area. Large eat-in kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances leads to a deck, patio and fully fenced yard. Cozy front porch and living room with wood burning fireplace and wood laminate flooring. Trane heat pump and water heater less than 2 years old. Paved driveway with ample parking space.
4 Bedroom Home in Palmyra - $259,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Voter turnout was so high in Albemarle County that the county did not have enough ballots for the Nov. 2 general election and had to resort to copying ballots on a copy machine and then rush them to precincts in need.
Marc Woolley, who will be Charlottesville’s interim city manager for a $205,000 yearly salary, spent part of a special meeting of City Council…
Five minutes into the fourth quarter of an eventual 66-49 loss to BYU, Brennan Armstrong suffered an apparent rib injury that now has the future of his season in doubt as Virginia goes into its open week.
Matthew Heimbach, a founder of the neo-Nazi Traditionalist Worker Party, was a surprise witness called by the plaintiffs Tuesday. He called James Fields a “martyr for our folk."
Morse and Dooley rounded out the top three
Paige received 71% of the 5,642 votes cast, according to unofficial results posted online Tuesday night.
In an email, which followed James A. Fields’ 2018 first-degree murder conviction in Charlottesville Circuit Court, Michael Hill wrote that "There is no justice for the white man in these damnable Jew-run courts.”
Central Virginians return incumbents to office.
U.S. Sen. Mark Warner said he’s “cautiously optimistic” about mail delivery in the Charlottesville area, after the U.S. postal service told hi…
After-school activities at both schools were canceled out of an abundance of caution.