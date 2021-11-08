4 Bedroom Home in Palmyra - $259,000

Great location around the corner from the main beach, clubhouse and courts! This charming ranch home includes a finished lower level with walkout on the side of the house. Three bedrooms on the main level, and a full bathroom and one bedroom on the lower level, with the option to use the large recreation room as another bedroom. The home truly has the square footage to custom suit your needs. Washer/dryer hookup on both levels is perfect for using the lower level as a separate living area. Large eat-in kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances leads to a deck, patio and fully fenced yard. Cozy front porch and living room with wood burning fireplace and wood laminate flooring. Trane heat pump and water heater less than 2 years old. Paved driveway with ample parking space.