4 Bedroom Home in Palmyra - $244,900

Lake Monticello ranch home on a full finished basement located on an oversized lot. 4 bedrooms, 3 baths. Hardwood floors throughout the first floor. Large kitchen with breakfast nook. First level owners suite with huge walk in master closet. Full finished walk out basement with newer paint. 2nd kitchen in the basement. Bedroom, family room & full bath located on the terrace level as well. Backs up to the reserve area with stream. Located near shopping, restaurants, Beach and Golf Course on a cul de sac location.

