4 Bedroom Home in North Garden - $3,350,000

Hope Mountain, a remarkable mountaintop estate of 165 acres, features a stunning five-year-old cabin that boasts some of the greatest views in Central Virginia and beyond. The four-bedroom residence (2,697 sf), with high-end materials that are built to last (metal roof, copper gutters, fiber cement siding, pine paneling, stone fireplaces, slate, hardwood, and concrete flooring, etc.), is as impressive as its surroundings. It is also understated, simplistic in its design and practical and efficient in its layout. The bluestone veranda, with dramatic views to the north and west, steals the show. Located 20 minutes south of Charlottesville, this completely private retreat consists of three contiguous parcels. The second (31.69 ac.) includes a log cabin, suitable for guests or a property manager. The third (21.04 ac.) is unimproved. The entire offering includes miles of walking and riding trails, is made up primarily of hardwood forests, and is surrounded by thousands of acres of farms and estates.

