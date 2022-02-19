 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Louisa - $299,900

4 Bedroom Home in Louisa - $299,900

Showings begin 2/9/2022. Professional photos coming 2/9. Charming 4 Bedroom, 2 and 1 half bath home sitting on 1.58 acres, first floor master bedroom with private bath, kitchen island, stainless steel refrigerator, pull down attic with storage. 10 X 10 deck. Lots of room to add a garage if desired. Property is available for a quick closing and immediate occupancy. Call for your showing appointment today. No HOA.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert