OPEN HOUSE SUNDAY 8/8 1-3 PM. You can have it all... At Rocky Creek Farm! MUST SEE. Gorgeous Home and Property. The farm includes 225 acres of pasture, woods, trails, flowing Rock Creek and a 6500+ sq ft Modern Farmhouse. Custom built by the seller in 2009, this 4+ bedroom 4 1/2 bath home boasts spacious rooms, gourmet kitchen, 1st floor master, 2nd floor master, large bedrooms and a full finished basement for gathering, storage and a 2nd laundry room. 2000 sq ft garage, tack / equip bldg, run in shed and chicken coop convey. Development potential, Agriculture Enterprise. May be an ideal candidate for Conservation Easement. VISIT THIS SUNDAY. DON"T MISS THIS OPPORTUNITY! Long internal road finds interesting features like beautiful hardwoods, multiple springs and the confluence of Rock Creek and Little Rock Creek, as well as additional pasture potential toward the rear of the farm. Only 5 miles to I 64 at Zion Crossroads or Louisa / Ferncliff exits. An easy ride to Charlottesville or Richmond. So much to see here! Hunt/Hike/Farm.
4 Bedroom Home in Louisa - $1,650,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Greene County woman, who was arrested and charged last weekend in connection to a possible sex crime against a family member, was in Greene …
Also known as “Chris-Chan,” Chandler has been the subject of obsessive internet vitriol and trolling for more than a decade following the creation of her “Sonichu” character and web comic.
Chandler interrupted the court proceedings, loudly saying “I’m famous on the internet.”
The 41-year-old was a co-founder of the Whitest Kids U Know, a sketch comedy group.
“So now I wear a mask when I go out to the grocery store or go out to a public setting. I think that’s just good practice, knowing how rapidly spreading the delta variant is and that I don’t want to be responsible for spreading it to somebody else.”
Appearing virtually from the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail, Rahiem Ladu Bolden sat masked in front of an jail logo, remaining largely silent as several city police witnesses were called.
"The court is not satisfied that sufficient safeguards can be put in place to adequately protect the public as a whole."
The United States’ men’s basketball team remains the favorite to win gold at the Tokyo Olympic Games, but an international team lead by an NBA…
“We have been in contact with the patron of the legislation to confirm that this was not the intent of the legislation ..."
Eight people under the age of 20 in Virginia have died since the start of the pandemic, which is less than 1% of total deaths. Six were in the 10-to-19 age group.