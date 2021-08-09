 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Louisa - $1,650,000

OPEN HOUSE SUNDAY 8/8 1-3 PM. You can have it all... At Rocky Creek Farm! MUST SEE. Gorgeous Home and Property. The farm includes 225 acres of pasture, woods, trails, flowing Rock Creek and a 6500+ sq ft Modern Farmhouse. Custom built by the seller in 2009, this 4+ bedroom 4 1/2 bath home boasts spacious rooms, gourmet kitchen, 1st floor master, 2nd floor master, large bedrooms and a full finished basement for gathering, storage and a 2nd laundry room. 2000 sq ft garage, tack / equip bldg, run in shed and chicken coop convey. Development potential, Agriculture Enterprise. May be an ideal candidate for Conservation Easement. VISIT THIS SUNDAY. DON"T MISS THIS OPPORTUNITY! Long internal road finds interesting features like beautiful hardwoods, multiple springs and the confluence of Rock Creek and Little Rock Creek, as well as additional pasture potential toward the rear of the farm. Only 5 miles to I 64 at Zion Crossroads or Louisa / Ferncliff exits. An easy ride to Charlottesville or Richmond. So much to see here! Hunt/Hike/Farm.

