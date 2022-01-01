To be built. Rare opportunity to own a new home in an established section of the gated community of Glenmore! This semi-custom built, one level living home, features a walkout basement with wooded privacy on a quiet cul-de-sac. Featuring an upgraded, brick exterior, the 4 bedroom Williamsburg floorplan offers main level living, a stunning great room with cathedral ceiling, finished walkout basement, chef's kitchen with walk-in pantry, dedicated study, Jack and Jill baths, a spacious owner's suite and two additional bedrooms on the first floor. Quality built with 2x6 exterior walls, spacious 2-car side loading garage, Trex Deck, custom mahogany front door, R-19 insulation, 15 SEER HVAC and lowE Windows. Kitchen includes painted maple cabinetry (white, shaker style), granite countertops (also in owner's suite), and much more. Many included features at this price and buyer can make all selections in a private, newly-designed design studio! Photos are of previously built model home.
4 Bedroom Home in Keswick - $999,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Charlottesville ranks as one of the best places in the country to live, but as the year ends, the city can’t find anyone to live in the city a…
Another Wawa gas station and convenience store is being planned for the land. .
Being a healer and an advocate for children is in Dr. Paige Perriello’s blood, though that role has taken on an even greater importance in rec…
The Bronco Mendenhall era at Virginia will end without the coach getting to lead his team one final time.
Emergency room and clinics will prohibit visitors beginning Jan. 3.
The omicron variant, holiday travel and increased testing are behind the rise in numbers, officials said.
He was looking forward to playing once more for the coach who convinced him to leave his native Hawaii for the Commonwealth.
Tony Elliott’s first staff at Virginia will include some familiar faces.
Police identify drivers, adult passenger in crash. Name of girl who died is being withheld pending the investigation's outcome.
Current 7th District representative, Abigail Spanberger, announced Wednesday that she will seek re-election in the newly drawn district.