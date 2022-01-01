 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Keswick - $999,900

4 Bedroom Home in Keswick - $999,900

4 Bedroom Home in Keswick - $999,900

To be built. Rare opportunity to own a new home in an established section of the gated community of Glenmore! This semi-custom built, one level living home, features a walkout basement with wooded privacy on a quiet cul-de-sac. Featuring an upgraded, brick exterior, the 4 bedroom Williamsburg floorplan offers main level living, a stunning great room with cathedral ceiling, finished walkout basement, chef's kitchen with walk-in pantry, dedicated study, Jack and Jill baths, a spacious owner's suite and two additional bedrooms on the first floor. Quality built with 2x6 exterior walls, spacious 2-car side loading garage, Trex Deck, custom mahogany front door, R-19 insulation, 15 SEER HVAC and lowE Windows. Kitchen includes painted maple cabinetry (white, shaker style), granite countertops (also in owner's suite), and much more. Many included features at this price and buyer can make all selections in a private, newly-designed design studio! Photos are of previously built model home.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert