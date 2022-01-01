4 Bedroom Home in Keswick - $999,900

To be built. Rare opportunity to own a new home in an established section of the gated community of Glenmore! This semi-custom built, one level living home, features a walkout basement with wooded privacy on a quiet cul-de-sac. Featuring an upgraded, brick exterior, the 4 bedroom Williamsburg floorplan offers main level living, a stunning great room with cathedral ceiling, finished walkout basement, chef's kitchen with walk-in pantry, dedicated study, Jack and Jill baths, a spacious owner's suite and two additional bedrooms on the first floor. Quality built with 2x6 exterior walls, spacious 2-car side loading garage, Trex Deck, custom mahogany front door, R-19 insulation, 15 SEER HVAC and lowE Windows. Kitchen includes painted maple cabinetry (white, shaker style), granite countertops (also in owner's suite), and much more. Many included features at this price and buyer can make all selections in a private, newly-designed design studio! Photos are of previously built model home.