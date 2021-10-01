4 Bedroom Home in Keswick - $989,000

RED FOX LANE - enjoy mountain views of the historic South-West Mountains from this upgraded four bedroom residence on six private acres within a quick walk to all the amenities at Keswick Hall. From the front wrap-around porch, enter into the main level which has just undergone a fabulous transformation by Uhler Construction. Inviting living space has vaulted ceiling living room w/ stone fireplace, open updated kitchen flowing into the great/sun room, dining room, home office, half bath & laundry. The second level has 2 master suites w/ private bathrooms along w/ 2 bedrooms & bath. One of the masters could be a private studio room with an upstairs deck. A small barn/stable. The six acres is an appealing combination of spacious yard, gardens and woods. Convenient and quick access to Pantops, Downtown Historic Mall & University of Virginia.