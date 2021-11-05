Immaculate move-in ready custom home in Glenmore. Perfect location across the street from the golf course and a short walk to the dog park, recreation field/basketball court, RV lot, clubhouse, fitness center, tennis, pickle and paddle courts and pool. Light filled family room with cathedral ceiling and a wall of windows. Wood burning fireplace, 1st floor master retreat w/ coffered ceiling, 3 zone HVAC and a gourmet kitchen. Extra large 3 car garage with a studio apartment above and a private entrance making it ideal for someone who is now working from home. Screened porch and a brick patio to enjoy the outdoors. Newly carpeted and painted this home is vacant and ready for occupancy.
4 Bedroom Home in Keswick - $849,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong continued his historic season on Saturday night against BYU. Whether he continues with that historic season is now in question.
Voter turnout was so high in Albemarle County that the county did not have enough ballots for the Nov. 2 general election and had to resort to copying ballots on a copy machine and then rush them to precincts in need.
Five minutes into the fourth quarter of an eventual 66-49 loss to BYU, Brennan Armstrong suffered an apparent rib injury that now has the future of his season in doubt as Virginia goes into its open week.
Matthew Heimbach, a founder of the neo-Nazi Traditionalist Worker Party, was a surprise witness called by the plaintiffs Tuesday. He called James Fields a “martyr for our folk."
“She didn’t need ears to hear; she used her heart.”
Morse and Dooley rounded out the top three
Paige received 71% of the 5,642 votes cast, according to unofficial results posted online Tuesday night.
With quarterback Brennan Armstrong injured and the defense reeling, the Virginia football team has big several issues to address during its bye week, writes Mike Barber.
This year’s election comes as the Charlottesville school system is seeing a change in leadership and still dealing with the pandemic.
Central Virginians return incumbents to office.