4 Bedroom Home in Keswick - $849,000

4 Bedroom Home in Keswick - $849,000

4 Bedroom Home in Keswick - $849,000

Immaculate move-in ready custom home in Glenmore. Perfect location across the street from the golf course and a short walk to the dog park, recreation field/basketball court, RV lot, clubhouse, fitness center, tennis, pickle and paddle courts and pool. Light filled family room with cathedral ceiling and a wall of windows. Wood burning fireplace, 1st floor master retreat w/ coffered ceiling, 3 zone HVAC and a gourmet kitchen. Extra large 3 car garage with a studio apartment above and a private entrance making it ideal for someone who is now working from home. Screened porch and a brick patio to enjoy the outdoors. Newly carpeted and painted this home is vacant and ready for occupancy.

