 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Keswick - $832,000

4 Bedroom Home in Keswick - $832,000

4 Bedroom Home in Keswick - $832,000

Golf front home located on a quiet cul-de-sac in amenity-rich Glenmore. This Shelter Associates home has easy one level living with the owner's suite and private screened in porch on the main level. Expansive, light filled living spaces include a stunning fieldstone fireplace, open kitchen and oversized dining area overlooking the backyard and the golf course beyond. The office on the main level boasts a 200 gallon in wall saltwater see through aquarium that can also be enjoyed from the family room. The upstairs features two bedrooms and a full bath. On the terrace level you will find a recently constructed 1,000 square foot game room that features stone walls, classic bar with mirrored hutch, full size pool table (that conveys), 3 sets of double french doors that open to the patio area and a half bath. It also features a large den, bedroom and full bathroom. The exterior of the home has a large private deck with sunsetter awning, overlooking the 15th fairway. Just a short golf cart ride to the club or steps from a walking trail, come see all that this Glenmore home has to offer.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Two ACPS department heads to step down
Education

Two ACPS department heads to step down

The school system is planning to move quickly on the search process to replace the departing directors. The goal is to have new directors selected before the end of the school year, per the news release.

Greene County teen pleads guilty to murder
News

Greene County teen pleads guilty to murder

After a courtroom altercation between members of the two families, Brandon Shifflett, 18, pleaded guilty Monday to second-degree murder in the December death of Sara Hammond, 21, of Charlottesville.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert