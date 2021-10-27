Golf front home located on a quiet cul-de-sac in amenity-rich Glenmore. This Shelter Associates home has easy one level living with the owner's suite and private screened in porch on the main level. Expansive, light filled living spaces include a stunning fieldstone fireplace, open kitchen and oversized dining area overlooking the backyard and the golf course beyond. The office on the main level boasts a 200 gallon in wall saltwater see through aquarium that can also be enjoyed from the family room. The upstairs features two bedrooms and a full bath. On the terrace level you will find a recently constructed 1,000 square foot game room that features stone walls, classic bar with mirrored hutch, full size pool table (that conveys), 3 sets of double french doors that open to the patio area and a half bath. It also features a large den, bedroom and full bathroom. The exterior of the home has a large private deck with sunsetter awning, overlooking the 15th fairway. Just a short golf cart ride to the club or steps from a walking trail, come see all that this Glenmore home has to offer.
4 Bedroom Home in Keswick - $832,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The DMV is encouraging customers to conduct transactions online at dmvNOW.com until it reopens Dec. 6.
The school system is planning to move quickly on the search process to replace the departing directors. The goal is to have new directors selected before the end of the school year, per the news release.
After a courtroom altercation between members of the two families, Brandon Shifflett, 18, pleaded guilty Monday to second-degree murder in the December death of Sara Hammond, 21, of Charlottesville.
- Updated
Sheriff's officials said Halyna Hutchins, director of photography for the movie "Rust," and director Joel Souza were shot. The Santa Fe New Mexican reported Baldwin was seen Thursday outside the sheriff's office in tears, but attempts to get comment from him were unsuccessful.
The Albemarle County Board of Supervisors late Wednesday night approved an updated Crozet Master Plan without a change recommended by the Plan…
The Charlottesville case, as it has become known to some outside of the area, is an expansive lawsuit targeting key organizers and participants of both the Aug. 12, 2017 Unite the Right rally and preceding torch march on the University of Virginia grounds.
Transit provider Jaunt, a crucial service to people with disabilities, owes nearly $1 million to the state and will receive less money for ope…
A suspicious package found Friday night outside of the Federal Building and U.S. District Court in downtown Charlottesville was a “personal it…
A proposal submitted by the Jefferson School African American Heritage Center could transform Charlottesville’s statue — and collective memory…
Downtown Stanardsville has a new dinner spot—and its only bar—thanks to local resident Roy Brock and the staff at Mountainside Bar & Grill…