4 Bedroom Home in Keswick - $832,000

Golf front home located on a quiet cul-de-sac in amenity-rich Glenmore. This Shelter Associates home has easy one level living with the owner's suite and private screened in porch on the main level. Expansive, light filled living spaces include a stunning fieldstone fireplace, open kitchen and oversized dining area overlooking the backyard and the golf course beyond. The office on the main level boasts a 200 gallon in wall saltwater see through aquarium that can also be enjoyed from the family room. The upstairs features two bedrooms and a full bath. On the terrace level you will find a recently constructed 1,000 square foot game room that features stone walls, classic bar with mirrored hutch, full size pool table (that conveys), 3 sets of double french doors that open to the patio area and a half bath. It also features a large den, bedroom and full bathroom. The exterior of the home has a large private deck with sunsetter awning, overlooking the 15th fairway. Just a short golf cart ride to the club or steps from a walking trail, come see all that this Glenmore home has to offer.