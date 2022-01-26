4 Bedroom Home in Keswick - $828,000

Golf front home located on a quiet cul-de-sac in amenity-rich Glenmore. This Shelter Associates home has easy one level living with the owner's suite and private screened in porch on the main level. Expansive, light filled living spaces include a stunning fieldstone fireplace, open kitchen with new Kitchen Aid double oven to be installed, and oversized dining area overlooking the backyard and the golf course beyond. The office on the main level boasts a 200 gallon in wall saltwater see through aquarium that can also be enjoyed from the family room, or it can easily be converted to bookshelves. The upstairs features two bedrooms and a full bath. On the terrace level you will find a recently constructed 1,000 square foot game room that features stone walls, classic bar with mirrored hutch, full size pool table (that conveys), 3 sets of double french doors that open to the patio area and a half bath. It also features a large den, bedroom and full bathroom. The exterior of the home has a large private deck with sunsetter awning, overlooking the 15th fairway. The driveway has been recently repaired and sealed. Just a short golf cart ride to the club or steps from a walking trail, come see all that this Glenmore home has to offer.