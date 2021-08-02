4 Bedroom Home in Keswick - $796,188

Offering semi custom built, one level living homes with included lawn maintenance in this gated, resort lifestyle community. Featuring the exclusive 'Glenmore Collection' exterior, this striking home features local, natural stone and a custom mahogany front door. Open floor plan with a stunning Great Room that boasts a cathedral ceiling and tons of windows to maximize natural light. The 'Williamsburg' offers 2x6 exterior walls and true one level living. 1st floor Owners Suite and 2 guest bedrooms all on the main level plus a study and a finished bonus room with mountain views. Builder provides exact move-in date upfront! Basement homesites are available for this plan as well. Photos of model home.