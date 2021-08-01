 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Keswick - $795,000

4 Bedroom Home in Keswick - $795,000

4 Bedroom Home in Keswick - $795,000

MINUTES NORTH of C'ville, this beautiful 1911 Virginia farmhouse with 5 bedrooms & 3 baths on over 8 acres, tastefully updated with a marvelous kitchen boasting custom cabinetry with soapstone countertops, beautifully preserved pine floors throughout, spacious rooms, a wraparound front porch, extensive mature landscaping, all just ten minutes from town. This well-cared for home has extensive landscaping, private views of the wildflower meadow, an ideal spring-fed pond site behind the home and 24' x 24' pole barn. STONY POINT ELEMENTARY

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
UVa begins implementing ban on single-use plastics
UVa

UVa begins implementing ban on single-use plastics

The move will bring the university in line with a March executive order signed by Gov. Ralph Northam that requires state agencies, including colleges, to stop buying, selling and distributing single-use plastic and polystyrene containers, including plastic straws, water bottles and bottled water.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert