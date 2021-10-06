4 Bedroom Home in Keswick - $789,900

The main level in this amenity-filled home has all the features you'd expect in a contemporary design, such as a gourmet kitchen with sit-down island, a walk-in pantry, and a mudroom off the garage entry. It's easy to see yourself cooking up a meal in the kitchen while your family hangs out nearby. And, it's a bonus to have the mudroom space to wipe down the dog on a rainy day before setting him loose in the house.