4 Bedroom Home in Keswick - $789,000

A TRUE OASIS in Glenmore! This stunning custom 3,000 FSF residence built by renowned local builder Alexander Nicholson offers a one of a kind setting in Glenmore. An oversized homesite of nearly 3/4 acre, embrace the stunning grounds on all sides. Highlights include a sprawling floor plan with 3/4 bedrooms on the main level, a large open den, private home office, enormous gourmet kitchen and a screened in porch. The resort-style salt water heated pool with 3 waterfalls and night lights is surrounded by lush and expansive landscaping ensuring both privacy and beauty. The thoughtful design provides 3 seasons of blooms. Rhododendron, Korean Spice Viburnum, Jade Magnolia, Lobelia, Crepe Myrtle & Cherry trees, and a flower bed with red tulips, daffodils and Hyacinths to mention a few.