4 Bedroom Home in Keswick - $774,900

If you're looking for a home that will accommodate everyone in the family, this is it! This multi-generational floorplan offers an attached private residence that includes a separate entrance and garage, kitchenette, additional living room, and spacious bedroom with full bathroom. Space and comfort are the theme of this home. Prepare meals as a family in the large gourmet kitchen and then transfer to the adjoining family room to spend time together around the cozy fireplace. When it's time to relax, head upstairs to read in the quite flex space or retreat to the owners suite with an en-suite bathroom an spa like shower. Enjoy lazy Sunday morning breakfast with family in the sunny morning room or opt for a covered or screed porch to relax and watch the sunset. Its the perfect space to spend time after a long day.