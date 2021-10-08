This gorgeous home delivers value and luxury in so many ways: from optional upgrades that include a rear sunroom, morning room, screened porch, and great room fireplace on the main level, to an optional coffered ceiling on the bedroom level. Other exceptional upgrades include a loft that is accessible via stairs from the bedroom level, with options of a terrace, full bath, and home office. Imagine being able to sneak away from the hustle and bustle of the family and enjoy a glass of wine on the terrace, get some work done in the home office, or perhaps take a long, hot bath in the full bathroom.
4 Bedroom Home in Keswick - $754,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
UVa's Biocomplexity Institute's COVID-19 model shows that the surge in the Charlottesville area peaked during the week ending Sept. 19 at 709 new cases.
The local post office and Postmaster General Louis DeJoy need to be more transparent, Warner said in a 45-minute call. "This is what drives me crazy."
A trash and recycling center in southern Albemarle has nearby residents crying foul. “I also worry about our property values going through the toilet here when this comes in and just ruins everything for us,” said resident Harold West.
The voice of the Virginia Cavaliers is moving to Milwaukee.
Leigh B. Middleditch, Jr., whose centrist community activism over several decades sought solutions to divisive issues, died Monday at the age of 92.
In March 2020, Timothy Lamont Miles, 31, was found not guilty by a jury of attempted capital murder of a city policeman in 2018. However, that same jury did find him guilty of six counts of unlawfully shooting in an occupied dwelling during the same incident.
Did you get mail? We want to know if this weekend's surge in mail delivery helped unclog the mail mess for you.
School will continue to require face masks be worn inside university facilities.
Albemarle County is losing many of its senior leaders to retirement, reflecting a nationwide trend of older workers deciding it's time to retire. The losses can be costly in many ways.
"I'm willing to mop the floor. I'm willing to stay after work to ensure that students get what they need. That's really how you advance an organization that you get the most for students.” — Charlottesville's new school superintendent, Royal A. Gurley, Jr.