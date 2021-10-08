Enter the Travis into the main foyer with the dining room directly to your right and the hall closet to your left. As you walk further into the home you will pass the powder room to your right and walk into the great room. The breakfast area is to the right of the great room along with a beautiful kitchen. There is a main level master suite located on this floor which is on the left side of the home. The suite includes the master bedroom, master bathroom and a large walk-in closet. You have the option to select multiple upgrades on this floor which include a screened porch, as well as a deck off the back of the home. On the upper level you will find three additional bedrooms with the option to add another one. There is also a hall bathroom with the option to add a laundry room on this level. In certain neighborhoods, take advantage of our upgrades in the lower level and add a recreation room, den, full bathroom, and wet bar!
4 Bedroom Home in Keswick - $749,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
UVa's Biocomplexity Institute's COVID-19 model shows that the surge in the Charlottesville area peaked during the week ending Sept. 19 at 709 new cases.
The local post office and Postmaster General Louis DeJoy need to be more transparent, Warner said in a 45-minute call. "This is what drives me crazy."
A trash and recycling center in southern Albemarle has nearby residents crying foul. “I also worry about our property values going through the toilet here when this comes in and just ruins everything for us,” said resident Harold West.
The voice of the Virginia Cavaliers is moving to Milwaukee.
Leigh B. Middleditch, Jr., whose centrist community activism over several decades sought solutions to divisive issues, died Monday at the age of 92.
In March 2020, Timothy Lamont Miles, 31, was found not guilty by a jury of attempted capital murder of a city policeman in 2018. However, that same jury did find him guilty of six counts of unlawfully shooting in an occupied dwelling during the same incident.
Did you get mail? We want to know if this weekend's surge in mail delivery helped unclog the mail mess for you.
School will continue to require face masks be worn inside university facilities.
Albemarle County is losing many of its senior leaders to retirement, reflecting a nationwide trend of older workers deciding it's time to retire. The losses can be costly in many ways.
"I'm willing to mop the floor. I'm willing to stay after work to ensure that students get what they need. That's really how you advance an organization that you get the most for students.” — Charlottesville's new school superintendent, Royal A. Gurley, Jr.