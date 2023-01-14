 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Keswick - $675,000

This 4 bed, 3.5 bath CRAFTSMAN style 1.5 story home features a FIRST FLOOR PRIMARY SUITE with spacious walk-in closet, tray ceiling, dual vanities, a spa-like free-standing cast iron clawfoot tub, convenient back deck access, and so many thoughtful touches throughout! The WHITE EAT-IN KITCHEN features soft-close cabinets, stainless steel appliances with a matching gas range hood, and granite countertops and is paired with a well-lit breakfast nook! The living room features soaring cathedral ceilings and a GAS FIREPLACE, just perfect for entertaining around! Establish an elaborate garden in the backyard RASIED BEDS and/or detached GREENHOUSE! Utilize the LOFT BEDROOM SUITE as an in-law suite or guest suite, and enjoy the ENDLESS STORAGE SPACE & GROWTH POTENTIAL of the the 2,048 UNFINISHED SQ FT WALK-OUT BASEMENT (with ROUGH-IN BATH)! Located just 9 minutes from Zion Crossroads and 11 minutes from Pantops/Charlottesville! Open House Sun 1/15 2-4PM.

