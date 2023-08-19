This like-new craftsman style villa home is a wonderful option for those seeking main level living w/ primary BR suite, laundry, office, guest room & garage all comfortably situated on the 1st floor. Conveniently located in the scenic Keswick area on a charming street w/ tree lined sidewalks just 15 minutes to Downtown Charlottesville. Newly built in 2018, this move-in ready home was thoughtfully designed to include today’s most sought after features: open-concept living, energy-efficiency, low maintenance, dedicated home office, secondary BR suites, multipurpose flex space, zoned heating/cooling, mudroom entry, garage parking & easy access storage. Original owners have further improved w/ the addition of a custom built screen porch + grilling deck, stone patio, plantation shutters & tile backsplash. Well-appointed interior w/ CushionClose® furniture grade cabinetry, granite counters, stainless appliances, hardwood flooring, stone fireplace, tray ceiling & crown molding. Finished walkout terrace level includes spacious rec room, bedroom & full bath. Enjoy easy access to the neighborhood walking trails & Glenmore Country Club. Tested & HERS® scored by a 3rd party for energy efficiency. OPEN SUN 8/20 1-3