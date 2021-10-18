4 Bedroom Home in Keswick - $669,000

Open House 10/17 1-3 PM Scenically Supreme! This 4 BR/2.5BA unique home in much desired Keswick on 1.85 open acres is what you are looking for. Pretty 2 story foyer w/lovely wood floors throughout the 1st fl., large open kitchen w/gas stove/oven, SS appliances, Island, Cherry cabinets, Solid surface counters, Italian Tumbled tile backsplash, opens to family rm w/ gas fireplace, large bright windows throughout, formal dining rm, living rm & laundry rm. Huge Primary Bedroom w/ attached bath, jetted tub & separate shower, walk-in closet. The other 3 bedrooms are all good size w/ large closets. Zoned HVAC – propane furnace on 1st fl, Heat Pump on 2nd fl., plumbed gas for dryer. Full unfinished basement w/plumbed bathroom & doors to outside patio. Stamped concrete walk, patio & front porch. Lovely views & Large Private backyard w/ tiered decks & patio, plumbed with propane gas for grills & firepits. Just minutes to Charlottesville & Barboursville. Must see!