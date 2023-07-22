This IMMACULATELY MAINTAINED 4-bed, 3.5-bath, 3235 fin sq ft craftsman home is located within the highly sought after RIVANNA VILLAGE neighborhood and is ONLY 3 YEARS OLD (built in 2020, Ryan Homes' COLUMBIA floorplan)! Featuring gorgeous sunset views, a dedicated HOME OFFICE/STUDY with french doors, FINISHED BASEMENT with full bath and generously sized STORAGE ROOM, and private PRIMARY SUITE with sitting area, WALK-IN CLOSET, two sinks, and an oversized 58"X46" GLASS SHOWER, this home offers all the essentials and more! Prepare meals in the large EAT-IN KITCHEN with extended ISLAND, endless Thunder White GRANITE countertops, and glistening STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES or grill out more casually on the TREX COVERED BACK PORCH and paver PATIO while entertaining friends around the BUILT-IN FIRE PIT! Wave to neighbors off the ROCKING CHAIR FRONT PORCH and allow your dog to happily roam free in the FENCED-IN BACKYARD! Located just 8 minutes from Pantops and 15 minutes from Charlottesville's Historic Downtown Mall, 5th Street Station (Wegmans, Alamo, shopping, restaurants), and UVA/the hospital!