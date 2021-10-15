4 Bedroom Home in Keswick - $649,500

KESWICK - Immaculate & comfortable home on 5.36 acres down a private country lane in the heart of Keswick. With 3,248 finished square feet, the flexible floor plan lends itself to both convenient living & working. The main level has living room with gas fireplace which flows into the updated eat in kitchen with granite counter tops & stainless appliances, dining room, laundry/mudroom, half bath, attractive screen porch & deck. Upstairs is a spacious master suite with custom built closet & full bath along with two bedrooms and bath. On the lower level is a multi-use rec room, bonus/bedroom, full bath & walk in cedar closet. So many extra features – wood floors, 9 foot ceilings, generator, fire pit & fenced rear yard with gardens. The detached two-car garage has 692 finished sq feet studio space above. Rare opportunity to have five acres yet be so close and accessible to amenities of Charlottesville and University of Virginia. Property is next door to newly opened tasting room at Merrie Mill Farm & only a few miles to the Keswick Golf Club.