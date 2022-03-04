4 Bedroom Home in Keswick - $645,000

Stunning, custom built modern home with high ceilings, exposed architectural wood beams & large windows that flood the home with natural light. Primary bedroom on main level has a walk-in shower & marble flooring. 3 add’l bedrooms, 3 full baths, & 1/2 bath. Open concept floor plan with kitchen featuring granite countertops, maple cabinets with sliding drawers & large walk-in pantry. Solid oak wood flooring on the first & second story. The basement will delight with a home office, workshop, a dedicated wine room and media room which is modeled after a popular coffee shop in Southern CA. The theatre has surround sound and a 14-foot wide screen for high-definition videos. Wine room with custom wine rack and sink. Gigabit ethernet in nearly every room of the home. Fiber optic or Comcast internet available. See FULL List of Features in the document section. Showings START Saturday March 5, 2022.