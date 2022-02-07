4 Bedroom Home in Keswick - $615,000

New Home In Rivanna Village, 3223 Village Park, Ave, Keswick, VA, 22947 ($615,000) 4 beds, 3.5 baths, 3,164 sq ft above grade, 1091 sq ft finished lower level with full bath, 7,405 sq ft corner lot. This brand new Rivanna Village home in Keswick is the Columbia design which was the developers model and sales office and never lived in. It has a full front porch, rear covered porch/deck and patio, it is an open-concept design, gourmet kitchen with granite island with sink and granite counters, pantry, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, disposal, gas range, microwave, refrigerator, under cabinet lighting and recessed ceiling lighting throughout, there is a dining room, foyer, great room, home office with French doors, mud room, spacious owners suite with private spa-like bath & over sized walk-in closet, second floor laundry, finished heated basement with full bath, hardwood floors, carpet, ceramic tile, Energy Star Certified and has a tankless water heater, 9 Ceilings, Low-E Windows, HardiePlank & stone siding, landscape irrigation system, full home security system. dual zone heating, all internet remote controlled, garage door internet controlled as well & lots more. The community has a planned future park, sports courts,