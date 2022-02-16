4 Bedroom Home in Keswick - $6,950,000

A remarkable opportunity to own a superb country property on just over 40 acres in the heart of Keswick. Minutes from Keswick Hall and Jean Georges' acclaimed Marigold restaurant, this turn key gem is incomparable and offers all of life's desired amenities. Privately tucked away off the main Rte. 22 corridor, the land offers both pastoral and mountain views. This reimagined classic farm house under went a complete renovation in 2018 revealing a new design that is casually elegant and sophisticated. Great indoor/outdoor flow for entertaining. A wide, welcoming foyer leads to a central hall and living spaces. A den with fireplace has its own full bar. The open family room and kitchen has ample eat in space. The dream kitchen has a large center island and top of the line appliances. An oversized laundry room adjoins a mud room and work space. The private study/library leads to the 1st floor primary suite with direct access to the outdoor living room complete with outdoor fireplace. The 3 bay garage is currently being used as an exercise studio with a separate 1 bedroom apartment above. Gorgeous blue slate surround pool with automatic cover and tennis court make this the ultimate retreat. Close proximity to the University and downtown