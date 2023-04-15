Don't miss this STUNNING like new home on a large corner lot in Rivanna Village! Just 3.5 years old, this extremely versatile floorplan features 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths complete with a full, unfinished basement (with rough-in for an additional full bath) for future expansion or storage. The spacious main level opens with a large foyer flanked by the dining room on the right and a home office or formal living room with french doors to the left. To the rear of the home is a wonderful living room adjacent to the well appointed eat-in kitchen complete with gleaming granite countertops, ebony cabinets, upgraded stainless appliances, and a convenient pantry. The second floor offers two large southern facing bedrooms sharing a bath as well as the oversized primary suite featuring a tray ceiling along with a massive en suite bath and walk-in closet. A large laundry room with great light is located conveniently nearby. To the rear of the home above the 2-car garage and accessed by a separate stair is a 4th bedroom and full bath with many uses; think large rec room, home office, etc. Enjoy the secluded deck tucked away at the rear of the home and nearby walking trails too! Efficient 2 zone HVAC.