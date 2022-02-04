4 Bedroom Home in Keswick - $585,000

Great opportunity to buy this like new, 2 year old home in eastern Albemarle County. Conveniently located, this home in Rivanna Village features a spacious, flat rear yard, is adjacent to neighborhood walking trails and is close to all the best that Charlottesville has to offer. The upgraded hardwood floors throughout the first floor common areas gleam as you enter the foyer. Work from home in the study with French doors at the front of the home. The large great room with gas fireplace opens to a gourmet kitchen with white cabinets, granite counters, expansive island breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances and subway tile backsplash. Casual eat-in dining space accommodates a large table for entertaining and family gatherings. Dine or relax outdoors on the covered composite back deck. Upstairs, the owners suite features an expansive walk-in closet and private bathroom with soaking tub and frameless glass shower. Three additional bedrooms, a spacious full bathroom, and large laundry room are upstairs.. Partially finished basement features a large rec room and full bathroom. You'll love the easy access to Martha Jefferson Hospital, Pantops and I 64!