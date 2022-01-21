4 Bedroom Home in Keswick - $569,900

JUST LISTED! Better Than New - Pristine Condition! Convenient to Downtown, Pantops, UVA & 5th Street Station! Columbia model featuring open concept living & thoughtful floorplan. True home office on main level w. french doors. Chefs dream gourmet kitchen w. generous sized island, ample seating at the breakfast bar, tons of cabinets & granite counters, gas cooking, pantry. Opens nicely to the dining room & living room w. gas fireplace. Spacious 9' ceiling height & tons of gorgeous windows thru-out. Private 1/2 bath on main level. Relax on the low maintenance covered porch. Enjoy views & easily access neighborhood walking trails. Large master suite w. oversized walk-in closet, double vanity, tiled walk-in shower & water closet. Nice sized guest bedrooms all w. ceiling fans. Conveniently located 2nd story laundry & double vanity guest bath. Spread out in the large family room in the terrace level with slider leading to wrought iron fenced-in yard, possible 5th bed. Large storage room & full bathroom too. Gutter guards, large 2 car garage & cul-de-sac. 8 YEARS LEFT ON BUILDER WARRANTY! Neighborhood adjacent to 18 acre community park, miles of paved walking trails, picnic pavilions, quarry pond & dog park (about 1/3 built). MUST SEE!