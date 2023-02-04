Construction is Underway and Similar to Photos, The Brand New CHARLOTTE! Upgrades include Fiber Cement Siding, Wide Window Trim, Brick Foundation, 10'x18' Rear Deck, 2-Zone HVAC, Side Load Garage w/ Opener, Pre-finished Wood Front Porch Columns w/ Iron Rails, Front Door w/ Side Lights, Wide Window Trim, 9 Ft 1st floor Ceilings, interior Craftsman Trim Package, water proof wood look Laminate Floors on Entire First level, Oak Stairs w/ Craftsman Rail Package, Vaulted Master Suite w/ Paddle Fan, Garden Bath, 3x4 Tile Shower w/ Door, Double Vanity, Quartz Kitchen Counters w/ Island, Farmhouse Kitchen Sink, 42" Wall Cabinets, Gas Range, Shiplap (No Mantle) on Fire Place wall in Great Room, Extra Windows, Pull Down Attic Stairs/Storage, wooded homesite in Fabulous neighborhood! Septic system designed for 3 bedrooms -accommodates 6 person occupancy. Contact Agent for Details!
4 Bedroom Home in Keswick - $519,465
